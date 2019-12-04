 Skip to main content

Wednesday’s Insider Report: Former Dragons’ Den star is buying this stock

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (HOT-UN-T)

Between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2, director Steve Evans bought a total of 90,000 units at an average price per unit of approximately $6.83 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Triple E Investments Ltd.), raising this account’s holdings to 168,000 units. The cost of this investment exceeded $614,000.

On Nov. 29, chief executive officer John O’Neill acquired 20,000 units at a price per unit of $6.918 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (John O’Neill & Associates Ltd.), raising this account’s holdings to 186,000 units. The cost of this purchase, not including trading fees, totaled over $138,000.

AHIP pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 5.4 US cents per limited partnership unit or 64.8 US cents per unit yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of approximately 13 per cent.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL-T)

On Nov. 29, president and chief executive officer Tony Makuch invested over $450,000 in shares of the company He acquired 8,099 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $55.65, increasing his account’s holdings to 64,499 shares.

On Nov. 27, chairman of the board Jeffrey Parr acquired a total of 4,690 shares at a price per share of $51.9991 for two accounts - 2,396 shares for an account in which he has control or direction over and 2,294 shares for his personal account. The purchase lifted his personal trading account’s holdings to 16,344 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $243,000.

On Nov. 27, Arnold Klassen, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $52,000 with the purchase of 1,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $52.26 for two accounts.

Mogo Inc. (MOGO-T)

Between Nov. 14 and Nov. 27, director Michael Wekerle invested over $355,000 in shares of the company. He acquired a total of 100,200 shares at an average price per share of roughly $3.55, increasing his portfolio’s position to 3,980,247 shares. Mr. Wekerle appeared as a former investor on CBC’s TV show Dragons’ Den.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

CCL Industries Inc. (CCL-B-T)

Between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2, executive chairman and the company’s former president and chief executive officer Donald Lang exercised his options, receiving 51,200 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $27.48, and sold 51,200 shares at an average price per share of roughly $57.05, eliminating his portfolio’s position. Proceeds from the sales, excluding commission charges, exceeded $1.5-million.

Earlier this week, we reported that on Nov. 26, Jim Sellors, senior vice-president – Asia Pacific, sold 9,460 shares at an average price per share of approximately $57.87, trimming his portfolio’s position to 81,490 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, totaled over $547,000.

