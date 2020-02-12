Wednesday’s Insider Report: Four dividend stocks that are being traded

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP-T)
On Feb. 5, David Mombourquette, vice-president – development and IT, invested over $195,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 40,000 shares at a price per share of $4.88, increasing this account’s holdings to 868,392 shares.
This oil-weighted company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 2.85 cents per share, or roughly 34 cents per share yearly, equating to a current yield of approximately 7 per cent.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Metro Inc. (MRU-T)
On Feb. 3, Simon Rivet, vice-president – general counsel and corporate secretary, exercised his options, receiving 5,200 shares at a cost per share of $22.0966, and sold 5,200 shares at a price per share of $54, leaving 23,466 shares in this account. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, totaled over $165,000.
Metro pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 22.5 cents per share, or 90 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of approximately 1.6 per cent.
Onex Corp. (ONEX-T)
Between Feb. 5 and Feb. 7, founder, chairman, president and chief executive officer Gerry Schwartz sold a total of 24,100 shares at an average price per share of approximately $87.023 from an account in which he has control or direction over (The Gerald Schwartz and Heather Reisman Foundation), trimming this account’s position to 1,299,200 shares. Proceeds from the sales, not including trading fees, exceeded $2-million.
Earlier in the month, we reported the following trades in this particular account by Mr. Schwartz.
Between Jan. 24 and Jan. 30, Gerry Schwartz sold a total of 40,200 shares at an average price per share of approximately $87.08. Proceeds from the sales, not including trading fees, exceeded $3.5-million.
Between Jan. 21 and Jan. 23, Mr. Schwartz sold a total of 125,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $88.41 with proceeds from the sales, excluding commission charges, exceeding $11-million.
Onex pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share.
Quebecor Inc. (QBR-B-T)
On Jan. 31, chief operating officer and chief legal officer Marc Tremblay divested 4,750 shares at a price per share of $32.846, reducing this account’s holdings to 64,970 shares. Net proceeds, excluding commission charges, totaled approximately $156,000.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 11.25 cents per share.