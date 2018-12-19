Wednesday’s Insider Report: Four stocks that insiders are buying

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below are four stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.B-T)

On Dec. 13, Suzanne Poirier, vice-president – controller, acquired 1,500 shares at a price per share of $68.21, initiating a portfolio position. The cost of this investment totaled just over $102,000.

Finning International Inc. (FTT-T)

On Dec. 13, Hal Kvisle, who sits on the board of directors, acquired 5,000 shares at a price per share of $24.05, lifting his account’s holdings to 17,600 shares. This cost of this purchase totaled just over $120,000.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB-T)

On Dec. 10, director emeritus Jonathan Wener bought 2,200 shares at a price per share of $38.66, increasing his portfolio’s holdings to 10,411 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled approximately $85,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T)

On Dec. 10, Dan Fishbein, president of Sun Life Financial U.S., invested nearly US$100,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 2,943 shares at a price per share of US.$33.889, initiating a portfolio position.

**

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.

Cott Corporation (BCB-T)

Between Dec. 4 and Dec. 12, Graham Savage, who sits on the board of directors, sold a total of 20,290 shares at an average price per share of approximately $20, reducing his account’s holdings to 32,705 shares. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $405,000.