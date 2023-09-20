Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two dividend stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA-T)

On Sept. 5, president and chief executive officer Vern Yu bought 9,200 shares at a cost per share of $27.08, increasing the holdings in this particular account to 30,200 shares. The cost of this investment totaled over $249,000.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN-T)

Between Sept. 7-14, president and chief executive officer Laura Dottori-Attanasio acquired a total of 58,300 shares at an average price per share of approximately $20.08, after which this specific account held 184,400 shares. The cost of this investment totaled over $1.1-million.

**

The following two stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T)

On Sept. 8, president Tim McKay exercised his options, receiving 40,000 shares at a cost per share of $35.27, and sold 40,000 shares at a price per share of $89.9467 with 1,199,195 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $2.1-million, excluding any associated transaction fees.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO-T)

On Sept. 11, president and chief executive officer of Empower Retirement Edmund Murphy exercised his options, receiving 173,900 shares at a cost per share of $30.2845, and sold 173,900 shares at a price per share of $40.1348, after which this particular account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds exceeded $1.7 million, not including any associated transaction charges.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.