Wednesday’s Insider Report: Large shareholder invests over $3-million in this REIT yielding over 4%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (CUF-UN-T)
Between Dec. 18 and Dec. 24, Sime Armoyan, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, invested over $3-million in units of this REIT. She purchased a total of 381,800 units at an average price per unit of roughly $7.97 for an account in which she has control or direction over (G2S2 Capital Inc.), increasing this particular account’s holdings to 20,550,700 units.
Cominar REIT pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 3 cents per unit or 36 cents per unit yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of over 4 per cent.
Vitalhub Corp. (VHI-X)
On Dec. 14, director Francis Shen bought 124,800 shares at a cost per share of $2.50 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Connection 25 Inc.), lifting this particular account’s holdings to 3,465,950 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled $312,000, excluding trading fees.
Investors may remember Mr. Shen as the founder, chairman and co-chief executive officer of Aastra Technologies Ltd., which was sold to Mitel Networks Corp.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS-T)
On Dec. 23, director Greg Gubitz sold 70,000 shares at a price per share of $17 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Grosvenor Ventures Inc.), trimming this specific account’s holdings to 400,000 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled nearly $1.2-million, not including commission fees.
Tecsys Inc. (TCS-T)
Between Dec. 18 and Dec. 24, executive chairman of the board Dave Brereton sold a total of 200,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $46.70, across two accounts. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $9-million, not including commission charges.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.