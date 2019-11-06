Wednesday’s Insider Report: Million dollar trades by three management executives

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Guyana Goldfields Inc. (GUY-T)
On Nov. 5, Alan Pangbourne invested just over $100,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 200,000 shares at a price per share of 50.5 cents, increasing his portfolio’s position to 245,000 shares. Mr. Pangbourne joined the company’s board of directors in May 2019.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.
BlackBerry Limited (BB-T)
On Nov. 3, executive chairman and chief executive officer John Chen exercised his rights, receiving 1-million shares (the exercise price was not available), and sold 537,732 shares at a price per share of US$5.6025 with 4,783,191 shares in his account. Mr. Chen received approximately US$3-million from the sale.
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP-T)
On Oct. 29, vice-president and chief information officer Michael Redeker exercised his options, receiving 6,100 shares (an exercise price was not available), and sold 6,100 shares at a price per share of $295.4247, leaving 791 shares in his account. Mr. Redeker received over $1.8-million from this sale.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL-T)
Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 4, president and chief executive officer Nolan Watson exercised his options, receiving 375,000 shares at a cost per share of $3.60, and sold 375,000 shares at a price per share of $9.253 with 707,790 shares remaining in his account. Net proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, totaled over $2.1-million.
On Nov. 1, David Awram, senior executive vice-president and director, exercised his options, receiving 69,374 shares at a cost per share of $2.93, and sold 69,374 shares at an average price per share of approximately $9.21, leaving 528,440 shares in his account. Net proceeds, excluding commission charges, totaled roughly $436,000.