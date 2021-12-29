Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX-T)

On Dec. 15 and 16, vice-president of engineering Brian Groundwater invested over $99,000 in shares of ARC. He initiated positions in two accounts with the purchase of 9,300 shares at an average price per share of roughly $10.67.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (BDGI-T)

On Dec. 15, director Glen Roane bought 10,000 shares at a price per share of $29.65, taking this particular account’s position up to 113,400 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $296,000.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS-T)

On Dec. 14, senior vice-president of strategy and capital markets Jerrold Annett acquired 69,000 shares at a cost per share of $5.2346, after which this specific account held 4,131,493 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled over $361,000.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA-T)

On Dec. 14, Chris Hart, president at ATS Life Science Group, exercised his options, receiving 6,600 shares at a cost per share of $15.83, and sold 6,600 shares at a price per share of $49.7098. Net proceeds totaled over $223,000, excluding any associated transaction charges. After these transactions, this particular account did not hold any shares.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP-T)

On Dec. 22, three management executives were sellers in the public market.

President and chief executive officer Alex L’Heureux exercised his options, receiving 48,210 shares at a cost per share of $41.69, and sold 48,210 shares at a price per share of $178.06, leaving 34,628 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $6.5-million, excluding any associated transaction fees.

Chief financial officer Alain Michaud exercised his options, receiving 14,040 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $69.85, and sold 14,040 shares at a price per share of $178.06 with 2,622 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $1.5-million, excluding any associated transaction charges.

Philippe Fortier, chief legal officer and corporate secretary, exercised his options, receiving 14,000 shares at a cost per share of $70.71, and sold 14,000 shares at a price per share of $178.06, after which this particular account held 1,766 shares. Net proceeds exceeded $1.5-million, not including any associated transaction charges.

The share price is currently 3 per cent below its record closing high of $187.61 set on Nov. 11.

