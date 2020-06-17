Wednesday’s Insider Report: Multiple executives are buying this large-cap dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Bank of Montreal (BMO-T)
On June 12, Ron Farmer, a director since 2003, bought 1,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $74.95, increasing this particular account’s holdings to 7,500 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $74,000.
Earlier this week, we reported the following trade.
On June 10, chair George Cope invested over $2.8-million in shares of this bank stock. He acquired 37,500 shares at an average price per share of approximately $76.73, increasing this account’s balance to 63,160 shares.
Mr. Cope was appointed to the position as chair of the board of directors in March 2020. Mr. Cope is the former president and chief executive officer of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada, retiring in Jan. 2020. He also currently serves on CGI Inc.’s (GIB-A-T) board of directors.
Saputo Inc. (SAP-T)
On June 12, chief financial officer and secretary Maxime Therrien acquired 4,600 shares at an average price per share of roughly $32.22, lifting this particular account’s holdings to 25,988 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled over $148,000.
On June 9, Martin Gagnon, chief acquisition and strategic development officer, invested over $197,000 in shares of Saputo. He bought 6,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $32.97, increasing this account’s position to 13,992 shares.
On June 9, chief human resources officer Gaétane Wagner invested roughly $100,000 in shares of the company. She purchased 3,040 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $32.88, after which this account held 32,742 shares.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 17 cents per share, or 68 cents per share yearly, equating to a current dividend yield of 2.1 per cent.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
FirstService Corp. (FSV-T)
Between May 27 and June 5, founder, chairman and the company’s former chief executive officer Jay Hennick sold a total of 595,595 shares for two accounts in which he has indirect ownership at an average price per share of approximately $129.68. Proceeds from the sales, not including trading fees, exceeded $77-million.
TFI International Inc. (TFII-T)
Between May 28 and June 12, chairman, president, and chief executive officer Alain Bedard exercised his options, receiving a total of 200,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $12.14, and sold 200,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $43.52, leaving 4,149,818 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds, excluding commission charges, totaled over $6.2-million.
