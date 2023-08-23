Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities with recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN-T)

On Aug. 14, president, chief executive officer and director Adam Sheparski bought 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $17.6884, lifting this particular account’s position to 15,178 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $176,000.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM-T)

On Aug. 10, executive vice-president, finance and chief financial officer Jamie Porter invested over $655,000 in shares of Agnico Eagle. He purchased 10,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $65.50, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 10,234 shares.

The following two stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T)

With the share price trading near a record high, multiple insiders have been sellers. Several transactions are noted below.

On Aug. 22, chief financial officer Mark Stainthorpe exercised his options, receiving 13,500 shares at a cost per share of $38.71, and sold 13,500 shares at a price per share of $83.71, after which this particular account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds exceeded $607,000 shares, excluding any associated transaction charges.

Between Aug. 11-18, president Tim McKay exercised his options, receiving a total of 82,000 shares at a cost per share of $39.29, and sold 82,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $83.31 with 1,199,195 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $3.6 million, not including any associated transaction fees.

Between Aug. 8-18, director Steve Laut sold a total of 78,390 shares at an average price per share of roughly $82.40, trimming this specific account’s holdings to 1,247,284 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $6.4 million, excluding commission charges.

On Aug. 9, executive chairman Murray Edwards sold 191,298 shares at a price per share of $82.7143, leaving 21,068,038 shares in this particular account. Proceeds totaled over $15 million, excluding trading fees.

On Aug. 8, vice-president of facilities and pipelines Roy Roth exercised his options, receiving a total of 14,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $25.57, and sold 14,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $80.79 with 34,606 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $773,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

Canadian Natural pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 90 cents per share, equating to a current annualized yield of 4.3 per cent.

Finning International Inc. (FTT-T)

On Aug. 11, director Christopher Patterson sold 5,625 shares at a price per share of U.S. $32.8215 with 4,525 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over U.S. $184,000, excluding trading fees.

