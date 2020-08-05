Wednesday’s Insider Report: Multiple insiders trim positions in this stock that’s up 165%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK-T)
On July 29 and 30, chairman of the board Morris Prychidny invested over $122,000 in shares of this company. He acquired a total of 66,308 shares at an average price per share of approximately $1.84, increasing this account’s holdings to 345,303 shares.
On July 30, Robert Cudney, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, bought 70,000 shares at a cost per share of $1.71 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Northfield Capital Corporation), increasing this particular account’s position to 8,763,400 shares. The cost of this investment totaled roughly $120,000.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO-X)
On July 21, chief executive officer, director and founder Dan Blondal sold 50,000 shares at a price per share of $3.14, leaving 1,630,000 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale, not including commission charges, totaled $157,000.
On July 21, president, director and founder John Lando sold 50,000 shares at a price per share of $3.08 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Sterling Pacific Capital) with 1,402,500 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale, excluding trading charges, totaled $154,000.
On July 21, chairman Paul Matysek divested 50,000 shares at a price per share of $3.11, after which this particular account held 1,899,583 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $155,000, not including commission charges.
Year-to-date, the share price is up 165 per cent.
03 Mining Inc. (OIII-X)
On July 21, chairman John Burzynski divested 35,000 shares at a price per share of $2.462, eliminating his position in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $86,000, not including trading fees.
Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK-T)
Between July 17 and 28, president, chief executive officer and director John Burzynski divested a total of 230,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $3.97, trimming this particular account’s position to 947,100 shares. Proceeds from the sales, excluding trading fees, totaled over $912,000.
