Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

The following stock has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

TELUS Corp. (T-T)

On Dec. 12, executive vice-president and president of TELUS Consumer Solutions Zainul Mawji bought 10,000 shares at a price per share of $24.5907 for an account in which she has indirect ownership (Ashif Mawji Family Trust), initiating a position in this particular account. The cost of this purchase exceeded $245,000.

In November, management announced a 7 per cent dividend hike, lifting its quarterly dividend to 37.61 cents per share, equating to a current annualized dividend yield of approximately 6.5 per cent.

In the company’s third-quarter 2023 investor presentation, management highlighted its targeted annual dividend growth range of between 7 per cent and 10 per cent from 2023 through 2025.

**

The following two securities have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Cameco Corp. (CCO-T)

On Dec.11, vice-president, exploration Scott McHardy exercised his options, receiving 23,880 shares at a cost per share of $14.70 and sold 23,880 shares at a price of $61.50, leaving 27,024 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $1.1-million, not including any associated transaction charges.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L-T)

Between Dec. 11-21, president of the company’s Canadian discount division Frank Gambioli exercised his options, receiving a total of 5,500 shares at a cost per share of $59 and sold 5,500 shares at a price of $125, after which this particular account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds exceeded $363,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

**

The following stock has had both buying and selling activity recently reported by insiders.

Allied Gold Corp. (AAUC-T)

Between Dec. 14-19, director Pierre Chenard sold a total of 750,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $3.57, reducing this particular account’s position to 322,561 shares. Proceeds from the sales totaled more than $2.6-million, excluding trading fees.

Previously, we reported the following trades.

On Dec. 4, two company leaders each invested $900,000 in shares of the company.

Chairman and chief executive officer Peter Marrone acquired 250,000 shares at a cost per share of $3.60, lifting the holdings in this particular account to 14,531,805 shares.

Co-founder and vice-chairman Justin Dibb also bought 250,000 shares at a cost per share of $3.60, increasing the position in this specific account to 27,505,431 shares.

