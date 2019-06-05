Wednesday’s Insider Report: President invests over $175,000 in this stock yielding 7%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.
CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX-T)
Between May 13 and May 31 chairman and chief executive officer Amar Doman invested over $161,000 in shares of CanWel for an account in which he has indirect ownership (The Futura Corporation). He purchased a total of 161,200 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $4.55, taking the account’s holdings up to 13,736,570 shares.
CanWel pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 14 cents per share, or 56 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 12.3 per cent.
Fiera Capital Corporation (FSZ-T)
Between May 27 and May 28, global president and chief operating officer Vincent Duhamel invested over $175,000 in shares of the company. He purchased a total of 15,000 shares at a price per share of approximately $11.71, initiating a portfolio position.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 21 cents per share, or 84 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 7.2 per cent.
KP Tissue Inc. (KPT-T)
In relatively small transactions on May 22 and May 23, Michael Korenberg, who sits on the board of directors, acquired a total of 5,000 shares at an average cost per share of $8.10, lifting his account balance to 10,000 shares. The total cost of these purchases exceeded $40,000.
**
Listed below is a security that has had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP-T)
On May 23, director Robert Beil exercised his options, receiving 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $12.04, and sold 8,248 shares at a price per share of $18.4339, leaving 43,885 shares in this account.
On May 14, senior vice-president of global sourcing and supply chain Joseph Tocci exercised his options, receiving 50,000 shares at a cost per share of $12.04, and sold 50,000 shares at a price per share of $17.8199 with 62,752 shares remaining in this portfolio. Net proceeds, excluding commission charges, totaled approximately $289,000.