Wednesday’s Insider Report: President sells over $4-million worth of this large-cap dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are four securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA-T)

On Dec. 21, Allan Edgeworth, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $65,000 in shares of AltaGas. He bought 5,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $13.01, lifting his account balance to 36,836 shares.

Fellow director Phillip Knoll purchased shares across three accounts. Between Dec. 17 and Dec. 24, Mr. Knoll purchased a total of 5,200 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $13.24 in his personal trading account, increasing his account balance to 10,216 shares. On Dec. 19, he purchased 1,500 shares for an account in which he has control or direction over. Finally, on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18, he purchased a total of 2,500 shares for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Knoll Energy Investment Inc.).

AltaGas Canada Inc. (ACI-T)

Over Dec. 19 and Dec. 20, president and chief executive officer Jared Green acquired a total of 7,500 shares at an average price per share of approximately $15.85 for two accounts (4,000 shares in his personal account and 3,500 shares in his RRSP). After these trades, his personal account held 42,500 shares and his RRSP held 10,000 shares.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T)

In a relatively small transaction, on Dec. 24, president and chief executive officer Chris Fowler invested over $49,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 2,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $24.60, increasing his account’s holdings to 96,038 shares.

Between Dec. 11 and Dec. 20, treasurer Niall Boles, bought a total of 2,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $25.86, initiating a portfolio position.

Previously, we reported that Margaret Mulligan, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $95,000 in shares of the company on Dec. 10 with the purchase of 3,600 shares at a cost per share of $26.544.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWH.UN-T)

Between Dec. 18 and Dec. 24, chief executive officer Paul Dalla Lana invested over $2-million in units of the REIT. He bought a total of 211,000 units at an average price per unit of approximately $9.56 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (NorthWest Value Partners Inc.), raising the account’s holdings to 2,129,193 units. NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT is a subsidiary of private investment firm, NorthWest Value Partners Inc.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.

Magna International Inc. (MG-T)

On Dec. 19, Guenther Apfalter, president – Magna Europe and president – Magna Steyr, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (66,666) at a price per share of $62.16 with 63,581 shares remaining in his portfolio. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $4.1-million.