Wednesday’s Insider Report: Strategic investor sells $11-million of stock in this marijuana company

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T)

On Jan. 8, Keith MacPhail, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $113,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 11,000 shares at a price per share of $10.31, increasing his account’s holdings to 148,000.

Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL-T)

On Jan. 18, Mark Becker, president of industrial services, invested over $567,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 319,300 shares at an average price per share of approximately $1.78, initiating a portfolio position.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE-T)

Between Jan. 14 and Jan. 17, Robert Disbrow, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, purchased a total of 420,500 shares across various accounts at an average price per share of approximately 25 cents. The total cost of these purchases amounted to over $103,000.

Listed below is an organic marijuana company that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD-T)

Between Jan. 8 and Jan. 11, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T), with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, sold a total of 4.5-million shares at an average price per share of approximately $2.55, leaving 28,833,334 shares in the account. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $11-million.