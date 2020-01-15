Wednesday’s Insider Report: These two REITs are being purchased

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two REITs that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (HOM-UN-T)
On Dec. 31, chair of the board Neil Labatte invested $152,000 (not including trading fees) in this REIT. He acquired 10,000 units at a price per unit of $15.20, raising this account’s holdings to 48,500 units.
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (FCR-UN-T)
On Jan. 8, Leonard Abramsky, who sits on the board of trustees, invested over $152,000 in this REIT. He purchased 7,500 units at a cost per unit of $20.31, lifting this account’s position to 10,917 units.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.
AltaGas Canada Inc. (ACI-T)
On Jan. 2, Steve Parker sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of $33.32 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Rosemount Holdings Limited). After this transaction, this account did not hold any shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including commission fees, totaled over $333,000.
Mr. Parker is on the board of directors of Heritage Gas Limited, which is owned by AltaGas Utility Group Inc. (a subsidiary of AltaGas Ltd.).
CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX-T)
On Dec. 31, director Ian Baskerville sold 50,416 shares at an average price per share of approximately $5.35 with 27,022 shares remaining in this account. Proceeds, not including trading fees, totaled over $269,000.