Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA-T)

On Dec. 20, director David Cornhill invested over $130,000 in shares of AltaGas. He bought 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $22.70, lifting this particular account’s holdings to 1,453,727 shares.

Between 1994 and 2016, Mr. Cornhill was the company’s chief executive officer.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW-T)

Between Dec. 20-29, director Charles Pellerin acquired a total of 63,300 shares at an average price per share of approximately $5.89 for an account in which he has control or direction over (9162-2803 QC Inc.), increasing this particular account’s position to 563,300 shares. The cost of these purchases totaled more than $372,000.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corp. (ELD-T)

On Dec. 22, Nicolae Stanca, vice-president and general manager – Romania, sold 115,047 shares at a price per share of $10.9026, after which this specific account did not hold any shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $1.2-million, excluding trading fees.

Sprott Inc. (SII-T)

On Dec. 20 and 21, chief executive officer of Sprott Capital Partners Peter Grosskopf sold a total of 50,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $45.17 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Maxgro Management Ltd.), reducing this particular account’s position to 209,070 shares. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $2.2-million, not including commission charges.

