Wednesday’s Insider Report: Three high-yielding securities that company leaders are scooping up

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ-UN-T)
Between Dec. 21-29, president, chief executive officer and trustee Michael Zakuta acquired a total of 60,000 units at an average cost per unit of approximately $3.58 for an account in which he has indirect ownership. The cost of these purchases exceeded $214,000, excluding commission charges.
The REIT pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 2.333 cents per unit or 28 cents per unit annualized.
SmartCentres REIT (SRU-UN-T)
On Dec. 21, executive chair of the board Mitchell Goldhar purchased 30,000 units at an average cost per unit of roughly $22.99 for an account in which he has indirect ownership. The cost of this investment totaled over $689,000, not including trading fees.
The REIT pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 15.417 cent per unit or $1.85 per unit annualized.
Sprott Inc. (SII-T)
On Dec. 17, president Whitney George invested over $772,000 in shares of Sprott. He acquired 20,000 shares at a cost per share of $38.625 for an account in which he has control or direction over.
On Nov. 12, the company announced an 8.7 per cent dividend increase, raising the quarterly dividend to U.S. 25 cents per share or U.S. $1 per share yearly.
**
Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.
Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML-X)
On Dec. 15-16, chairman Graham Harris sold a total of 50,000 shares at a price per share of $2.80, trimming this particular account’s position to 1,048,120 shares. Proceeds totaled $140,000, excluding commission charges.
In 2020, the share price rallied 152 per cent.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.