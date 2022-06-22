Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

H&R REIT (HR.UN-T)

On June 15 and 16, Ronald Rutman, who sits on the board of trustees, invested over $494,000 in units of H&R REIT. He acquired a total of 40,000 units at an average cost per unit of approximately $12.36 for an account in which he has control or direction over (FEZ Financial Corp.), increasing this particular account’s position to 1,571,000 units.

According to Refinitiv, this REIT has five buy recommendations and two neutral recommendations with an average one-year target price of $17.07, implying the unit price may rally 37 per cent over the next year. Including the 4 per cent yield, this implies a potential total one-year return of over 40 per cent.

The REIT pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 4.58 cents per unit, or 55 cents per unit yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 4.4 per cent.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI-T)

On June 14, Jonathan McCain, who sits on the board of directors, acquired 5,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $25.79 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Andover Capital Corporation), after which this specific account held 30,000 shares. The cost of this investment totaled approximately $129,000, excluding trading fees.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T)

On June 10, director Angel Mendez exercised his options, receiving 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $39.41, and sold 5,000 shares at a price per share of $131.7683, after which this particular account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds totaled over $461,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH-T)

Between June 10-13, president, chief executive officer and director Scott Medhurst exercised his options, receiving a total of 40,000 shares at a cost per share of $66.22, and sold 40,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $105.20, leaving 183,529 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $1.5-million, excluding any associated transaction fees.

