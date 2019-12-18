Wednesday’s Insider Report: Two executives are accumulating shares in this dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-T)
On Dec. 9, Mike Frank, executive vice-president and chief executive officer of Retail at Nutrien, bought 16,000 shares at a price per share of U.S. $46.95, lifting his portfolio’s position to 21,300 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded U.S. $751,000.
On Dec. 3, Susan Jones, executive advisor to the chief executive officer, invested nearly C$500,000 in shares of the company. She acquired 8,150 shares at a price per share of $61.3138, increasing her account balance to 13,067 shares.
Previously, we reported that on Dec. 2, Mr. Frank invested over U.S. $249,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 5,300 shares at a cost per share of U.S. $46.99, initiating a portfolio position.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of U.S. 45 cents per share, or U.S. $1.80 per share yearly.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.
Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG-T)
Between Dec. 2 and Dec. 10, chief technology officer and vice-president of research and development Long Nghiem divested a total of 42,200 shares at an average price per share of approximately $8.49, reducing his account balance to 728,102 shares. Proceeds from the sales, excluding commission charges, exceeded $358,000.
Ero Copper Corp. (ERO-T)
On Dec. 6, Matthew Wubs, who sits on the board of directors, sold 300,000 shares for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Wubs Investments Ltd.), trimming this account’s holdings to 1,955,935 shares. A trading price was not provided; however, that day the share price traded at a low of $19.79, a high of $22, and closed at $20.90. Based on these figures, proceeds from the sale totaled approximately $6-million.
Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM-T)
Between Dec. 2 and Dec. 10, director Yikang Liu exercised his options, receiving a total of 50,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $3.15, and sold 50,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $7.05, leaving 90,000 shares in his account. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, totaled over $194,000.
Earlier in the month, we reported that between Nov. 20 and Dec. 3, director Paul Simpson sold a total of 11,200 shares at an average price per share of approximately $6.74 with 769,984 shares remaining in his portfolio. Proceed from the sales, not including commission charges, exceeded $75,000.
Year-to-date, the share price has more than doubled in value.