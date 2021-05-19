 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Inside the Market

Wednesday’s Insider Report: Two securities that have doubled in value in 2021 are being purchased

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO-X)

Between May 7-11, chairman and chief executive officer Tom Larsen bought 110,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $4.06, after which this specific account held 2,686,150 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $446,000.

Year-to-date, the share price of this exploration company has more than doubled in value, rallying 126 per cent.

SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN-T)

On May 10, William Frederick Irvine, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, acquired 116,200 units at an average price per unit of approximately $5.57. The cost of this investment totaled roughly $647,000, not including trading fees.

Year-to-date, the unit price has doubled in value, increasing 116 per cent.

SIR Corp. owns a portfolio of 53 restaurants nationally including banners such as Jack Astor’s Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek.

**

Listed below are four stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI-T)

On May 7, global chairman and chief executive officer Jay Hennick sold 400,000 at a price per share of $139 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (FSV Shares LP), reducing this particular account’s position to 3,172,858 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $55-million, not including trading fees.

Mr. Hennick is also the founder and chairman of FirstService Corp. (FSV-T).

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL-T)

On May 7, president of manufacturing Benito Masi exercised his options, receiving 41,722 shares at a cost per share of $30.46, and sold 41,722 shares at a price per share of $44.5564. Net proceeds totaled over $588,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

In addition, he sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of $44.48. Proceeds from this sale exceeded $444,000, excluding trading fees.

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU-T)

On May 12, director Barton Hedges sold 7,000 shares at a price per share of U.S. $125.1361 for an account in which he has control or direction over (The Hedges Trust), Proceeds from the sale totaled over U.S. $875,000, not including trading fees.

On May 11, Jimmy Doyle divested 2,500 shares at a price per share of Cdn. $147.2308, leaving 2,500 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $368,000, excluding commission charges.

Mr. Doyle is a director, chief financial officer and chief risk officer of Trisura Group and president and chief executive officer of Trisura International Insurance.

Victoria Gold Corp. (VGCX-T)

On May 6, chief operating officer Mark Ayranto divested 10,900 shares at a price per share of $14.55, reducing this specific account’s position to 184,770 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $158,000, excluding trading fees.

