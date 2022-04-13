Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a dividend stock that has had buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (BDGI-T)

Between March 31 and April 1, Logan Mellott, regional vice-president – west region, bought a total of 8,506 shares at an average cost per share of US$25.39, initiating a position in this particular account. The cost of these purchases exceeded US$215,000.

In Dec., 2021, Mr. Mellott joined the company. Prior to joining Badger, he worked at Richie Bros. Auctioneers Inc..

Previously, we reported that between March 23-28, chief operating officer and senior vice-president of operations Rob Blackadar acquired 11,500 shares at an average cost per share of approximately US$23.36, lifting this particular account’s holdings to 85,068 shares. The cost of these purchases totaled over US$268,000.

On March 17, the company released its fourth-quarter financial results and announced a 5-per-cent dividend increase, lifting its quarterly dividend to 16.5 cents per share from 15.75 cents per share. This equates to a current annualized dividend yield of approximately 2.2 per cent.

**

Listed below are four securities that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T)

On April 4, chief operating officer Johanne Choinière exercised her options, receiving 120,000 shares at a cost per share of $14.7967, and sold 120,000 shares at a price per share of $71.314, leaving 66,000 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $6.7-million, not including any associated transaction fees.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL-T)

Between March 21 and April 6, vice-president of marketing Carole Van Brunschot exercised her options, receiving a total of 238,666 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $3.21, and sold 238,666 shares at an average price per share of roughly $6.68 with 28,895 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $828,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

Kinross Gold Corp. (K-T)

On April 5, Mike Sylvestre, senior vice-president – Americas operations, divested 10,000 shares at a price per share of $7.47, trimming this particular account’s position to 74,811 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $74,000, excluding trading fees.

Methanex Corp. (MX-T)

On March 31, Vanessa James, senior vice-president – corporate development and sustainability, divested 7,500 shares at a price per share of $68.15, after which this specific account held 35,444 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $511,000.

