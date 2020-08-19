Wednesday’s Insider Report: VP scoops up this silver stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR-T)
On Aug. 11-12, Todd Anthony, vice-president – corporate development, acquired a total of 25,000 shares at an average price per share of $15.67. The cost of this investment exceeded $391,000.
**
Listed below are four stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN-T)
On Aug. 11, director Peter Meredith sold 100,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $4.939 with 900,000 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds totaled over $493,000, excluding commission fees.
On Aug. 11, director Livia Mahler divested 66,051 shares at an average price per share of approximately $4.98, after which this particular account did not hold any shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $328,000, not including commission charges.
Magna International Inc. (MG-T)
On Aug. 10, chief executive officer Don Walker divested 100,000 shares at a price per share of $67.53. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $6.7-million, excluding commission charges.
The following day, Mr. Walker exercised his options, receiving 264,000 shares at a cost per share of $53.355, and sold 264,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $70.05. Net proceeds from these transactions exceeded $4.4-million, not including any associated transaction costs.
Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS-T)
On Aug. 11, Gillian Winckler, who was appointed to the company’s board of directors in 2016, divested 2,000 shares at a price per share of $45, trimming this particular account’s position to 17,527 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled $90,000.
Stantec Inc. (STN-T)
On Aug. 10, director and the company’s former president and chief executive officer Bob Gomes exercised his options, receiving 41,702 shares at a cost per share of $32.90, and sold 41,702 shares at a price per share of $43.5963, leaving 155,752 shares remaining in the particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $446,000, excluding any associated transaction costs.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.