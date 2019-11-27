 Skip to main content

Wednesday’s Insider Report: With this stock up 130% in 2019, the CEO cashes out $1.8-million

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two penny stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU-T)

On Nov. 21, Tom Albanese, who sits on the board of directors, acquired 800,000 shares at a cost per share of 26.69 cents, lifting his account’s holdings to 2,300,000 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $213,000.

Osisko Metals Inc. (OM-X)

Between Nov. 6 and Nov. 25, executive chairman of the board of directors Robert Wares invested over $409,000 in shares of the company. He purchased a total of 890,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately 46 cents, increasing his account’s holdings to 18,479,118 shares.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Atlantic Power Corp. (ATP-T)

On Nov. 20, chief administrative officer Jamie D’Angelo sold 90,000 shares at a price per share of US$2.41, reducing his portfolio’s position to 33,409 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, totaled nearly US$217,000.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP-T)

Between Nov. 12 and Nov. 15, chief financial officer Tony Guglielmin exercised his options, receiving 29,947 shares at a cost per share of $3.73, and sold 29,947 shares at a price per share of $8.50. In addition, he sold 50,000 at an average price per share of approximately $8.63, leaving 137,257 shares in his account.

On Nov. 11 and Nov. 12, president and chief executive officer Randall MacEwen exercised his options, receiving a total of 368,036 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $2.92, and sold 368,036 shares at an average price per share of roughly $8.06. Net proceeds, not including commission charges, totaled over $1.8-million.

Year-to-date, the share price has rallied 130 per cent. ​

