 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV-T) announced that it expects COVID-19 will have a “material impact” on its royalty partners in the short to medium term. Given the economic uncertainty, the board has cut the dividend from $0.01958 per share per month to $0.01667 per share per month.

“Our focus during this unprecedented time is to preserve long-term value for shareholders," stated CEO Sean Morrison. "The change to a $0.01667 monthly dividend acknowledges that we will be operating in a new business environment for an uncertain period."

Story continues below advertisement

DIV also announced the temporary suspension of the dividend reinvestment plan "until further notice."

**

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB.UN-T) said in a release that the amount of rental postponements granted to its tenants “is not significant” amid the economic fallout of COVID-19.

To protect its cash flow, the company says it has stopped all construction activity "whether tenant improvements or capital expenditures" and has established other strategies to reduce expenses.

It's also seeking the support of its mortgage lenders to postpone the payment of capital and/or interest on our mortgage loans and said, "so far, our requests have been well received." It also said some municipalities have granted a delay in payment of municipal taxes which will help its cash flow in the near term.

**

Tervita Corp. (TEV-T) announced the reduction of its 2020 capital budget and fixed costs and the suspension of share repurchases under its normal course issuer bid.

Story continues below advertisement

Tervita said it's reducing its 2020 capital budget to $60-million, a reduction of 29 per cent from its previously announced budget of $85-million and 56 per cent from its 2019 capital expenditures.

Tervita also announced a cash retainer reduction of 15-per-cent for its board members, a 15-per-cent salary reduction for its president and CEO and a 10-per-cent salary reduction for its executive leadership team.

It also announced an organizational restructuring of its industrial services segment and business services resulting in a 20-per-cent reduction to the size of the executive leadership team, as well as employee headcount reductions.

It said the actions are expected to reduce fixed costs by $22-million to $26-million in 2020 to $30-million to $34-million annualized.

**

MORE TO COME

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies