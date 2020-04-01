Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV-T) announced that it expects COVID-19 will have a “material impact” on its royalty partners in the short to medium term. Given the economic uncertainty, the board has cut the dividend from $0.01958 per share per month to $0.01667 per share per month.
“Our focus during this unprecedented time is to preserve long-term value for shareholders," stated CEO Sean Morrison. "The change to a $0.01667 monthly dividend acknowledges that we will be operating in a new business environment for an uncertain period."
DIV also announced the temporary suspension of the dividend reinvestment plan "until further notice."
**
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB.UN-T) said in a release that the amount of rental postponements granted to its tenants “is not significant” amid the economic fallout of COVID-19.
To protect its cash flow, the company says it has stopped all construction activity "whether tenant improvements or capital expenditures" and has established other strategies to reduce expenses.
It's also seeking the support of its mortgage lenders to postpone the payment of capital and/or interest on our mortgage loans and said, "so far, our requests have been well received." It also said some municipalities have granted a delay in payment of municipal taxes which will help its cash flow in the near term.
**
Tervita Corp. (TEV-T) announced the reduction of its 2020 capital budget and fixed costs and the suspension of share repurchases under its normal course issuer bid.
Tervita said it's reducing its 2020 capital budget to $60-million, a reduction of 29 per cent from its previously announced budget of $85-million and 56 per cent from its 2019 capital expenditures.
Tervita also announced a cash retainer reduction of 15-per-cent for its board members, a 15-per-cent salary reduction for its president and CEO and a 10-per-cent salary reduction for its executive leadership team.
It also announced an organizational restructuring of its industrial services segment and business services resulting in a 20-per-cent reduction to the size of the executive leadership team, as well as employee headcount reductions.
It said the actions are expected to reduce fixed costs by $22-million to $26-million in 2020 to $30-million to $34-million annualized.
**
MORE TO COME