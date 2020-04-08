Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Tecsys Inc. (TCS-T) announced a $20-million bought-deal financing. The company said it has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters, led by Stifel GMP, that has agreed to purchase 1,159,420 common shares at a price of $17.25 each. The stock closed at $19.56 on Tuesday. The company said it intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.
"This financing will support our profitable growth as we execute on our robust and growing backlog, which includes new projects which are being created and driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, supplying our healthcare and e-commerce clients," stated CEO Peter Brereton.
**
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (HARV-C) reported fourth-quarter revenue of US$37.8-million up from US$16.9-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$39.5-million.
Its net loss was US$88.9-million or 31 us cents versus a loss of $71.1-million a year ago.
**
Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX-T) announced its decision to withdraw its fiscal 2022 sales guidance “given the uncertainty brought to overall economic conditions, and specifically the aerospace market, by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”
"We are withdrawing our fiscal 2022 sales guidance given our currently limited visibility over the longer-term impact of the pandemic on the aerospace market, especially in the commercial segment," stated CEO Martin Brassard. "Our strong defence backlog, however, will play a key role in our ability to weather the storm."
**
Exfo Inc. (EXFO-Q; EXF-T) reported sales for the second quarter ended Feb. 29 reached US$55.3-million compared to US$73.9-million in the second quarter of 2019. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$55-million.
Its net loss totalled US$9-million or 16 US cents per share, which was in line with expectations and compared to net earnings of US$5.2-million or 9 US cents per share in the second quarter of 2019.
The company said its IFRS net loss in the second quarter of 2020 included US$1.5-million in after-tax amortization of intangible assets, US$0.4-million in stock-based compensation costs and US$0.4-million in foreign exchange loss.
