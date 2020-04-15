 Skip to main content
Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Aphria Inc. (APHA-T; APHA-N) reported third-quarter net revenue of $144.4-million, an increase of 96 per cent from the prior-year quarter. Analysts were expecting revenue of $130.7-million.

Net income of $5.7-million or 2 cents per share compared to a net loss of $108.2-million or 43 cents per share for the same period last year.

Valens GroWorks Corp. (VLNS-X) reported revenue of $32-million in its first quarter, an increase from $2.2-million in the first quarter of 2019. Analysts were expecting revenue of $31.7-million.

Net income was $2.5-million or 2 cents per share versus a loss of $6.4-million or 7 cents a year earlier.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL-T) announced that a reduction in capacity “and some softening in our orders due to lower retail sales” could mean a reduction of its instant ticket revenue of between 10-to-15 per cent during this period of economic uncertainty due to COVID-19.

Pollard said it has taken a number of steps to minimize expenses in light of the reduced lottery revenue, including a reduction of discretionary expenses, postponing capital projects, select temporary staff furloughs "in certain areas of the lottery operations" and salary reductions for its entire management group.

It also said its ancillary products operations, including Schafer and Fastrak merchandising operations, "are selectively utilizing temporary staff furloughs to help mitigate any reduction in revenue for these businesses."

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN-T) announced a reduction of its dividend to an annual level of 60 cents per common share, down from $2.40 per share annualized, and said the dividend will move from monthly to quarterly payments.

“AGI has sufficient liquidity and is well within its required financial covenants, however the dividend reduction is appropriate to facilitate cash conservation, leverage reduction, and a stronger balance sheet in these highly uncertain times as we better understand the impact COVID will have on our business in the near-term through to stabilization as we emerge to a post COVID world,” the company stated.

