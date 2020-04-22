 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Inside the Market

Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA-T) announced it has received a $65-million order booking from Tessy Plastics to design, build and deliver two automated manufacturing systems within the next four months. The company said the program is expected to enable the production of 10 million units per month of critical components for point-of-care testing kits that can be used to detect COVID-19.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI-T; OGI-Q) announced an at-the-market (ATM) equity program allowing it to issue up to $49-million of common shares from treasury to the public from time to time, at the corporation’s discretion, effective until the end of 2021.

Organigram said it intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM program, if any, to fund capital projects, for general corporate purposes and to repay debt.

