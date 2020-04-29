 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Aimia Inc. (AIM-T) announced that PLM Premier is expected to be negatively impacted by the “unprecedented impact on the airline industry” and lockdown in Mexico due to COVID-19.

"As the result of the negative impacts from COVID-19 on its business, PLM is now expecting materially lower gross billings, adjusted EBITDA and cash flow in 2020," the company stated. "Consequently, Aimia now expects distributions from PLM operations to be materially impacted."

Story continues below advertisement

Aimia owns a 48.9-per-cent equity stake in PLM Premier, S.A.P.I. de C.V (PLM), owner and operator of the Club Premier coalition program in Mexico,

**

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT-T) reported first-quarter sales of $1.195-billion, which was in line with expectations and compared to $1.241-billion a year earlier.

Earnings were $12-million or 18 cents per share versus a loss of $5-million or 7 cents a year earlier. Adjusted EPS came in at 42 cents versus 32 cents a year earlier.

**

Morguard North American Residential REIT (MGG.UN-T) reported net operating income of $17.3-million for the three months ended March 31, an increase of 2.7 per cent compared to the same period in 2019.

Funds from operations of $18.1-million was an increase of 18.8 per cent over the same period in 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

Net income of $97.2-million was an increase from $3.7-million in the same period in 2019. "The increase in net income is predominantly due to higher non-cash fair value gain on Class B LP Units, partially offset by lower fair value gain on real estate properties," the REIT stated.

**

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF-T) announced the closing of the previously announced private placement offering of convertible debentures and subscription receipts for aggregate gross proceeds of $28-million.

The company said the private placement of subscription receipts was upsized from a previously announced $5.2-million to $8.2-million and that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., through a wholly-owned subsidiary, has exercised its participation rights in respect of the offerings.

"The completion of the offerings strengthens Fire & Flower's position to continue expanding its retail network across Canada," the company stated. It said the proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes and the repayment of existing debt.

**

Story continues below advertisement

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY-X) announced that it has entered into an investment agreement with an institutional investor as a standby facility to provide it with access to additional capital.

It said the agreement provides the company with the opportunity to sell unsecured convertible debentures, on a private placement basis, of up to $25-million.

It said the convertible debentures will be issuable in tranches at the request of the company.

**

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY-T) announced it has been awarded a Department of National Defence contract to provide training services for the Canadian Forces School of Aerospace Technology and Engineering.

The initial contract term is two years with an awarded value of approximately $18-million. With two optional extension periods of two years each, the aggregate contract value over the full six-year period is approximately $54-million, the company stated.

Story continues below advertisement

**

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT-T) announced that production and manufacturing will fully resume at its facilities in Cherasco, Brescia, and Albinea, Italy on May 4.

“The safe and organized restart of our Italian operations is an important signal for our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders, and the local economy,” stated CEO David Johnson. “Our team in Italy is working to implement a detailed, tactical plan to restart and resume full operations. I am proud of how our employees have responded to this unprecedented challenge with resilience, determination, and care for each other.”

**

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies