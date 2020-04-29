Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Aimia Inc. (AIM-T) announced that PLM Premier is expected to be negatively impacted by the “unprecedented impact on the airline industry” and lockdown in Mexico due to COVID-19.
"As the result of the negative impacts from COVID-19 on its business, PLM is now expecting materially lower gross billings, adjusted EBITDA and cash flow in 2020," the company stated. "Consequently, Aimia now expects distributions from PLM operations to be materially impacted."
Aimia owns a 48.9-per-cent equity stake in PLM Premier, S.A.P.I. de C.V (PLM), owner and operator of the Club Premier coalition program in Mexico,
**
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT-T) reported first-quarter sales of $1.195-billion, which was in line with expectations and compared to $1.241-billion a year earlier.
Earnings were $12-million or 18 cents per share versus a loss of $5-million or 7 cents a year earlier. Adjusted EPS came in at 42 cents versus 32 cents a year earlier.
**
Morguard North American Residential REIT (MGG.UN-T) reported net operating income of $17.3-million for the three months ended March 31, an increase of 2.7 per cent compared to the same period in 2019.
Funds from operations of $18.1-million was an increase of 18.8 per cent over the same period in 2019.
Net income of $97.2-million was an increase from $3.7-million in the same period in 2019. "The increase in net income is predominantly due to higher non-cash fair value gain on Class B LP Units, partially offset by lower fair value gain on real estate properties," the REIT stated.
**
Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF-T) announced the closing of the previously announced private placement offering of convertible debentures and subscription receipts for aggregate gross proceeds of $28-million.
The company said the private placement of subscription receipts was upsized from a previously announced $5.2-million to $8.2-million and that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., through a wholly-owned subsidiary, has exercised its participation rights in respect of the offerings.
"The completion of the offerings strengthens Fire & Flower's position to continue expanding its retail network across Canada," the company stated. It said the proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes and the repayment of existing debt.
**
Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY-X) announced that it has entered into an investment agreement with an institutional investor as a standby facility to provide it with access to additional capital.
It said the agreement provides the company with the opportunity to sell unsecured convertible debentures, on a private placement basis, of up to $25-million.
It said the convertible debentures will be issuable in tranches at the request of the company.
**
Calian Group Ltd. (CGY-T) announced it has been awarded a Department of National Defence contract to provide training services for the Canadian Forces School of Aerospace Technology and Engineering.
The initial contract term is two years with an awarded value of approximately $18-million. With two optional extension periods of two years each, the aggregate contract value over the full six-year period is approximately $54-million, the company stated.
**
Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT-T) announced that production and manufacturing will fully resume at its facilities in Cherasco, Brescia, and Albinea, Italy on May 4.
“The safe and organized restart of our Italian operations is an important signal for our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders, and the local economy,” stated CEO David Johnson. “Our team in Italy is working to implement a detailed, tactical plan to restart and resume full operations. I am proud of how our employees have responded to this unprecedented challenge with resilience, determination, and care for each other.”
**
