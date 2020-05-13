Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Park Lawn Corp. (PLC-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $74-million, up from $50.2-million a year ago.
Net earnings were $734,057, or 2.5 cents per share, compared to $3.3-million, or 14 cents, a year ago. Adjusted EPS came in at 25.5 cents versus 22.6 cents.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $73-million and adjusted earnings of 17 cents per share.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR-T; OR-N) reported revenues from royalties and streams of $37.8-million versus $33.5-million a year ago.
Its net loss was $13.3-million or 9 cents per share versus a loss of $26.5-million or 17 cents per share a year ago. Adjusted earnings of $7.5-million or 5 cents per basic share versus $5.8-million or 4 cents a year ago.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $39-million and adjusted earnings of 6 cents.
Exchange Income Corp. (EIF-T) said its first-quarter revenue grew 3 per cent to $307-million year-over-year. Analysts were expecting revenue of $326.6-million.
Its net loss was $5.3-million, or 15 cents per share, versus a profit of $7.5-million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings were $2.1-million, or 6 cents, versus $12.7-million, or 41 cents, a year ago.
The company said its Alberta operations have been heavily impacted by both the COVID-19 pandemic and record low oil prices, "which have caused many companies to delay or cancel large capital projects." As a result, the corporation recorded a $6.1-million impairment charge against intangible assets related to the Alberta operations during the quarter.
Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN-T) reported revenues of $46.5-million, up from $33.8-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $46.9-million.
Net income was $43-million or 31 cents per unit, up from $10.9-million or 11 cents a year ago. Funds from operations were $21.4-million versus $15.6-million a year ago.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (HOM.UN-T) reported first-quarter revenue of US$27.5-million versus US$27.7-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$28-million.
Funds flow from operations came in at US$5.2-million, or 12 cents per unit, versus US$8.1-million, or 20 cents, a year ago. Adjusted FFO per unit came in at 15 cents versus 19 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting adjusted FFO to come in at 14 cents.
Aimia Inc. (AIM-T) announced it has expanded its relationship with Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. (Aeromexico).
The announced includes several elements, including an agreement in principle to grant Aeromexico a 7-year option to purchase Aimia's stake in PLM Premier, S.A.P.I. (PLM), the operator of the Club Premier loyalty program, at an adjusted EBITDA multiple of 7.5 times, "with a minimum floor of US$400 million for Aimia's stake, subject to final agreement on certain terms and conditions."
"Today's exciting announcement represents our commitment at Aimia to create stakeholder value and maximize the value of our existing holdings," stated Aimia Inc. interim CEO Phil Mittleman.
