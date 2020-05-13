 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Park Lawn Corp. (PLC-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $74-million, up from $50.2-million a year ago.

Net earnings were $734,057, or 2.5 cents per share, compared to $3.3-million, or 14 cents, a year ago. Adjusted EPS came in at 25.5 cents versus 22.6 cents.

Story continues below advertisement

Analysts were expecting revenue of $73-million and adjusted earnings of 17 cents per share.

**

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR-T; OR-N) reported revenues from royalties and streams of $37.8-million versus $33.5-million a year ago.

Its net loss was $13.3-million or 9 cents per share versus a loss of $26.5-million or 17 cents per share a year ago. Adjusted earnings of $7.5-million or 5 cents per basic share versus $5.8-million or 4 cents a year ago.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $39-million and adjusted earnings of 6 cents.

**

Exchange Income Corp. (EIF-T) said its first-quarter revenue grew 3 per cent to $307-million year-over-year. Analysts were expecting revenue of $326.6-million.

Story continues below advertisement

Its net loss was $5.3-million, or 15 cents per share, versus a profit of $7.5-million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings were $2.1-million, or 6 cents, versus $12.7-million, or 41 cents, a year ago.

The company said its Alberta operations have been heavily impacted by both the COVID-19 pandemic and record low oil prices, "which have caused many companies to delay or cancel large capital projects." As a result, the corporation recorded a $6.1-million impairment charge against intangible assets related to the Alberta operations during the quarter.

**

Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN-T) reported revenues of $46.5-million, up from $33.8-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $46.9-million.

Net income was $43-million or 31 cents per unit, up from $10.9-million or 11 cents a year ago. Funds from operations were $21.4-million versus $15.6-million a year ago.

**

Story continues below advertisement

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (HOM.UN-T) reported first-quarter revenue of US$27.5-million versus US$27.7-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$28-million.

Funds flow from operations came in at US$5.2-million, or 12 cents per unit, versus US$8.1-million, or 20 cents, a year ago. Adjusted FFO per unit came in at 15 cents versus 19 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting adjusted FFO to come in at 14 cents.

**

Aimia Inc. (AIM-T) announced it has expanded its relationship with Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. (Aeromexico).

The announced includes several elements, including an agreement in principle to grant Aeromexico a 7-year option to purchase Aimia's stake in PLM Premier, S.A.P.I. (PLM), the operator of the Club Premier loyalty program, at an adjusted EBITDA multiple of 7.5 times, "with a minimum floor of US$400 million for Aimia's stake, subject to final agreement on certain terms and conditions."

"Today's exciting announcement represents our commitment at Aimia to create stakeholder value and maximize the value of our existing holdings," stated Aimia Inc. interim CEO Phil Mittleman.

Story continues below advertisement

**

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies