Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (ATE-X) announced a $25-million bought-deal unit offering. It said a syndicate of underwriters has agreed to purchase 62.5 million units of the company at a price of 40 cents each.
Each unit includes one common share and one-third of one common share purchase warrant exercisable for one common share at a price of 60 cents per share for 24 months.
The company said the net proceeds will be used "to fund activities required for large market partnering and in support of the Phase 3 program for ATB-346, for business development activities, and for advancing the other drugs in the company’s pipeline including ATB-352."
**
Namaste Technologies Inc. (N-X) reported revenues of $5.3-million for its first quarter, a 16-per-cent increase over the same period last year.
Its net loss of $7.4-million compared to a loss of $10.3-million in the same quarter last year. “The improvement reflects the restructuring efforts in 2019 and resulting business improvements in 2020,” the company stated.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.