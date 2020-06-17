 Skip to main content
Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF-T) announced that it signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to acquire 100 per cent of the equity of a Panama-based 10 MW run-of-river hydro project called Chuspa from Navitas Holdings Inc.

The MOU states that Polaris has the option to acquire the equity for "nominal upfront consideration," which expires on Dec. 31. If Polaris goes ahead, it will invest the required equity capital to complete the project, estimated to be about US$15-million to US$20-million.

CEO Marc Murnaghan said the MOU is structured in a way that enables the company "to ensure that we are confident that key risks associated with COVID-19 can be managed before we commence construction of the project and close the acquisition. We are optimistic this can be done in the coming months."

Alaris Royalty Corp. (AD-T) announced that it has invested a total of US$17-million ($23.1-million) into a new partner, Carey Electric Contracting, LLC. The investment consists of a US$16.1-million investment in preferred equity as well as an investment of US$0.9-million in exchange for a minority ownership of the common equity in Carey. The company said the Carey contribution results in an anticipated first-year increase of approximately 10 cents (Canadian) and 4 cents per share of revenue and net cash from operations respectively.

MORE TO COME

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

