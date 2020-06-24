 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

AGF Management Limited (AGF.B-T) reported total assets under management (AUM) of $36.3-billion at the end of the second quarter ended May 31, compared to $38.3-billion in the same period in 2019. Average daily mutual fund AUM decreased to $17.4-billion compared to $19.2-billion in the same period in 2019 driven by recent market volatility, the company stated. 

Net redemptions of $93-million compared to $498-million a year ago.

Story continues below advertisement

﻿Income was $89-million, compared to $109.8-million a year ago and below expectations of $95.8-million.

Net income of $5.3-million or 7 cents per share compared to net income of $11.5-million or 15 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting earnings of 9 cents per share. 

**

GoldMining Inc. (GOLD-T) announced the creation of Gold Royalty Corp., a newly incorporated wholly owned subsidiary, that will hold 14 newly created net smelter return (NSR) royalties on its gold-focused asset portfolio in the Americas.

"Following a decade-long effort since forming the company to assemble an extensive portfolio of gold projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions in North and South America, we believe that the timing is right to create this royalty entity, which imparts an additional, and non-dilutive layer, of value to existing shareholders," stated chairman Amir Adnani. "Over the long-term, we intend to explore potential value-enhancing transactions for Gold Royalty Corp., including a potential spin-off, initial public offering, sale, merger or other transactions that may increase shareholder value."

**

Sprott Inc. (SII-T) announced that its common shares have been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange and is expected to start on June 29.

Story continues below advertisement

“Listing on the NYSE is a significant milestone for Sprott and a natural next step in the evolution of the company,” stated CEO Peter Grosskopf. “We are pleased to offer our shareholders the ability to trade in U.S. dollars and the expected increase in liquidity. With the current surge in global interest in precious metals investments, we believe this is an excellent time for the NYSE listing and look forward to introducing Sprott to a new and larger investor base.”

**

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG-T) reported revenue of $178.1-million for the fourth quarter ended Mar. 28 compared to revenue of $199.2-million for the same quarter last year. Its net loss was $171.3-million or $6.22 per share compared to a net loss of $23.8-million or 86 cents last year.

**

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies