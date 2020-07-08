 Skip to main content
Inside the Market

Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (AW.UN-T) announced that it’s resuming monthly distributions to its unitholders in the amount of 10 cents per trust unit. The next distribution for June will be paid on July 31.

The fund also announced that A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. will be resuming regular royalty payments. The fund said it restarted monthly distributions "on the basis of the recent improvement in the performance of the A&W restaurants in the royalty pool and the resumption of royalty payments by A&W Food Services."

The company also said same-store sales growth for A&W Restaurants in the royalty pool fell by 31.6 per cent for the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP-X) announced equity financings totalling $22.3-million. The company said BMO Capital Markets, as sole underwriter, has agreed to buy, on a bought deal basis 4,605,217 common shares for $3.20 each for gross proceeds of about $14.7-million.

The company also announced a concurrent private placement of up to 2,351,304 common shares at the offering price "on substantially the same terms as the public offering.

The company said the net proceeds of both will be used for ongoing exploration expenditures on its properties in Finland and for general corporate purposes.

MORE TO COME

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

