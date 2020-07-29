Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR-X) reported revenue of $2.4-million for its third quarter ended May 31, compared to $8.5-million for the same period last year. “This anticipated decline in revenue for the period reflects the direct impact of the disruption to the sports calendar caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the company stated.
Its net loss was $11-million, or 3 cents per share, versus a loss of $1.7-million, or a penny per share, a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $4.5-million and a loss of 3 cents, according to S&P Capital IQ.
**
Slate Retail REIT (SRT.UN-T) reported second-quarter revenue of US$30.3-million down from US$36-million a year ago. “The decrease is primarily due to the disposition of 13 properties and five outparcels at certain properties from June 30, 2019, partially offset by the acquisition of seven properties during the quarter and rental rate growth from re-leasing at rates above in-place rents and new leasing,” the company stated.
Net income was US$6.9-million versus US$5.9-million a year ago. "The increase is attributed to the change in fair value of properties, partially offset by the aforementioned decreases in revenue," the company stated.
The company also said that it intends to change its name to Slate Grocery REIT, subject to receiving TSX approval. "The name change has been in the works for some time and reflects the REIT's continued focus on investing in high-quality grocery-anchored assets to help tenants achieve efficiency in last-mile logistics while providing long-term value to its unitholders," it stated.
**
Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES-T) reported total revenue of $291-million for the second quarter compared to $788.8-million a year earlier. Revenue excluding oil purchase and resale was $65.5-million down from $134.2-million a year ago.
Its net loss was $20.9-million or 13 cents per share, which was in line with expectations and compared to a loss of $1.7-million or a penny per share a year ago.
**
Equitable Group Inc. (EQB-T) reported second-quarter earnings of $52.5-million or $3.05 per share down from $54-million or $3.15 a year ago.
Adjusted earnings were $2.86 compared to $3.18 a year ago. Analysts were expecting adjusted EPS of $2.92 per share for the latest quarter.
**
Morguard North American Residential REIT (MRG.UN-T) reported second-quarter revenue was $63-million, which was below expectations of $65.8-million and an increase from $61-million a year earlier.
Funds from operations of $19.3-million or 34 cents per unit compared to $15.7-million or 31 cents a year ago.
Net income of $19.3-million compared to net income of $41.9-million over the same period in 2
**
