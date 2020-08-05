 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Inside the Market

Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Stingray Group Inc. (RAY.A-T; RAY.B-T) reported revenue of $52.3-million for its first quarter of fiscal 2021 ended June 30 compared to $80.4-million for the same quarter a year earlier.

"The decrease was primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on radio revenues and, to a lesser extent, on the broadcast and commercial music revenues," the company stated.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $56.4-million in the latest quarter.

Net income was $7-million or 10 cents per share compared to $9.2-million or 12 cents per share a year earlier.

Dream Industrial REIT (DIR.UN-T) reported second-quarter recorded net income of $2.9-million compared to $84-million a year ago.

Net rental income of $42.4-million compared to $35.2-million a year ago.

Funds from operations came in at $29.6-million or 17 cents per unit versus $27.6-million or 20 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting FFO of 18 cents per unit.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (DRA.UN-T) reported a net loss of $3.6-million or 5 cents per share for the second quarter compared to net income of $8.8-million or 12 cents a year ago.

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (PF-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $14.8-million compared to revenue of $23-million a year earlier.

Its net loss was $14.1-million or 6 cents per share versus a loss of $10.1-million or 5 cents a year ago.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO-Q; APS-T) reported a net loss for its second quarter ended June 30 of $15.8-million or 21 cents per share compared with a loss of $6.2-million or 13 cents per share for the same quarter a year ago. Analysts were expecting a loss of 22 cents in the latest quarter.

The company said total cash and cash equivalents and investments as of June 30, were $82.7-million. “Based on current operations, we expect that cash on hand and proceeds from the recent public offering provide the company with sufficient resources to fund all planned operations including research and development into 2023,” it stated.

Tickers mentioned in this story
