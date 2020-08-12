Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $727.4-million compared to $945.8-million in the prior-year quarter. Analysts were expecting revenue of $656.4-million.
Its net loss was $20.1-million or 72 cents per share compared to a loss of $3.5-million or 15 cents a year ago.
**
Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN-T) said its second-quarter revenue from investment properties was $46.3-million up from $34.1-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $48.2-million. Net rental income was $34.5-million versus $24.4-million a year ago.
Net income was $24.8-million or 18 cents a unit versus a loss of $38.1-million or 36 cents last year.
Funds from operations were $23.3-million or 17 cents per share versus $15.8-million or 15 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting FFO of 16 cents per unit.
**
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (MI.UN-T) announced a 3.4-per-cent increase to its monthly distribution and reported second-quarter revenue was $31.3-million up from $24.8-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $30.6-million.
Net income was $12.1-million compared to $48.8-million a year earlier.
Funds from operations came in at $12.7-million or 21 cents per unit, which was in line with expectations and compared to $9.8-million or 21 cents a year ago.
The REIT is also increasing its monthly cash distributions to 45.5 cents from 44 cents on an annualized base. "This measured distribution increase reflects the REIT's strong AFFO [adjusted funds from operations] growth, relatively low AFFO payout ratio and strong liquidity position," it stated.
**
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (HARV-C) reported second quarter revenue of US$55.7-million, up from US$26.6 million in the second quarter of 2019.
Its net loss was US$18.3 million or 5 US cents per share for the second quarter compared to a net loss of US$25.5-million or 9 US cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting a loss of 5 US cents per share in the latest quarter.
Harvest also increased its full-year 2020 revenue target to US$215-million to US$220 million, up from the prior target of approximately US$200-million.
**
Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM-N; HBM-T) reported second-quarter revenue of US$208.9-million down from US$329.4-million a year earlier.
Its net loss was US$51.9-million or 20 US cents per share compared to a net loss of US$54.1-million or 21 US cents a year ago. Its adjusted loss was 15 US cents per share versus 3 US cents a year earlier.
Analysts were expecting revenue of US$182.3-million and an adjusted loss of 20 US cents per share.
**
IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $153.3-million down from $168.6-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $136-million.
Net income was $5.3-million or 10 cents per share down from $8.5-million or 16 cents at the same time last year. Adjusted EPS was 17 cents, versus expectations of 4 cents for the quarter and compared with 19 cents a year ago.
Adjusted EBITDA was $26.8-million compared to $28.5-million a year ago.
**
Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT-T; WPRT-Q) announced its has secured a €7-million loan from Deutsche Bank “to improve liquidity during the COVID-19 pandemic and finance capital investments for long-term growth.”
The company said the six-year term loan was issued to Westport Fuel Systems’ Italian subsidiary, Emer S.p.A, under the Italian government’s Decreto Liquidità (“Liquidity Decree”), which it said is an enhanced framework of business support established to help manage the challenges of COVID-19. “This loan provides Emer with improved liquidity for working capital, payroll, and capital investments,” the company said.
**
Bird Construction Inc. (BDT-T) reported revenue of $282.8-million compared to $315.4-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $243.9-million.
Net income of $5.6-million compared with a net income of $1-million. Adjusted earnings came in at $6.6-million or 15 cents per share versus $1-million or 2 cents a year earlier.
**
Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $76.1-million down from $66.5-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $99.6-million.
Net earnings were $47.4-million or 22 cents per share versus net earnings of $3.8-million or 2 cents. Adjusted EPS in the quarter was 6 cents versus 2 cents a year earlier.
**
