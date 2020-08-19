Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (AYA-T) announced a $20-million underwritten private placement offering. It has an agreement with Desjardins Capital Markets, to act as lead underwriter of a syndicate of underwriters that will purchase 9,524,000 units of the company at $2.10 each.
Each unit will include one common in the company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, exercisable for one share at a price of $3.30 for 36 months after closing.
The net proceeds will be used "for the continued optimization of the Zgounder Mine, exploration drilling and for general corporate purposes," the company stated.
**
Minera Alamos Inc. (MAI-X) announced after markets closed on Tuesday an increase of its bought-deal offering to $13-million, from $10-million announced early Tuesday, citing “strong investor demand.”
The company said sole underwriter, National Bank Financial Inc., has agreed to purchase 20,635,000 common shares at a price of 63 cents each.
The company said it intends to use the net proceeds to advance the construction of its Santana gold development project in Sonora, Mexico and further exploration activities at its other development projects in Mexico.
**
MORE TO COME
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.