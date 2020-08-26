Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. (WTE-T) announced that its Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership subsidiary has signed a term sheet with Teck Resources Ltd's (TCK.B-T) Teck Coal Limited to enter into a new contract for the shipment of coal following expiry of their current contract on March 31, 2021.
Westshore said the new contract will provide for the shipment of between 5 and 7 million tonnes of coal annually at fixed loading charges. "The 5-to-7-million tonne range will apply for the 9 months April – December, 2021 and for each 12-month period (January – December) in subsequent years," the company stated. It said Teck will be required to ship 32.25 million tonnes over the term of the new contract.
**
NexTech AR Solutions (NTAR- C) reported second-quarter revenue of $3.5-million, up from $905,915 a year earlier.
Its net loss was $2.3-million or 4 cents per share versus a loss of $923,964 or 2 cents a year ago.
**
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.