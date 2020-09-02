 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Inside the Market

Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Texas investor Wilks Brothers LLC announced Tuesday evening it plans to launch a hostile takeover bid for Calfrac Well Services Ltd., (CFW-T) ratcheting up the battle over one of Canada’s best-known oilfield service companies.

On Monday, Wilks lost a U.S. court bid to stop Calfrac from gaining bankruptcy protection. The struggle between the two companies continues to ramp up as Calfrac shareholders and noteholders prepare to vote on a board plan to recapitalize the company to try to save it from insolvency.

Wilks said Tuesday it will offer 18 Canadian cents per share for the Calfrac shares it does not already own, a 3-cent premium over Tuesday’s closing price. The $26.13-million deal would give Wilks control of its Canadian competitor.

Matt Wilks, vice-president of investments with Wilks Brothers, told The Globe and Mail on Tuesday evening his company is launching the bid to give shareholders an alternative path to fiscal recovery if they vote against the board’s proposed restructuring on Sept. 17.

This is the second time Wilks has made a move to gain control of Calfrac.

-Emma Graney

GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD-T) announced a $30-million bought-deal financing. It has an agreement with BMO Capital Markets as sole bookrunner, along with a syndicate of underwriters including Sprott Capital Partners LP, PI Financial Corp., and Eight Capital, which has agreed to buy 20 million shares for $1.50 each. The stock closed at $1.66 on Tuesday.

The company said the net proceeds will be used “to accelerate the advancement of [its] Los Ricos project and for general corporate purposes.”

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP-Q; BLDP-T) announced a $250-million at-the-market equity distribution agreement. “Sales under the ATM program will be commenced at the company’s discretion, and the net proceeds of any sales of common shares under the ATM program will be used for general corporate purposes,” it stated.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T) announced that it has acquired the remaining 60 per cent of the shares of Pacific Coast Express Ltd. that it didn’t already own.

“In 2018, Mullen Group made an equity investment in PCX as part of our strategy of investing in quality companies providing less-than-truckload, logistics and warehousing services,” it stated.

It will also buy two of PCX’s operating facilities, one in Calgary and one in Winnipeg.

