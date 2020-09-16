 Skip to main content
Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (CUF.UN-T) announced its board has initiated a formal strategic review process “to identify, review and evaluate a broad range of potential strategic alternatives available to it with a view to continuing to enhance unitholder value.”

It said the strategic review process will be overseen by a special committee of independent trustees of the board. The REIT also said there’s no definitive timeline to complete the strategic review process “and no decisions have been reached at this time.”

Savaria Corp. (SIS-T) announced a 4.3-per-cent increase to its monthly dividend, to 4 cents from 3.8 cents per share

“The global economic uncertainty stemming from COVID-19 forces Savaria to be cautious about increasing its dividends. For the past five years, we have increased our dividend from 20 cents in 2015 to 46 cents in 2019, representing a 26% average annual increase,” stated CEO Marcel Bourassa.

Altus Group Limited (AIF-T) announced the upcoming retirement of its CEO Robert Courteau and the appointment of his successor Michael Gordon, effective Sept. 30.

Mr. Gordon most recently served as CEO of Callcredit Information Group, a U.K.-based information solutions company.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT-T; WPRT-N) announced that it has signed definitive agreements with its joint venture partner in India, UNO MINDA Group to sell the assets of its wholly owned subsidiary Rohan BRC Gas Equipment Pvt. Ltd. to Minda Emer Technologies Ltd., a 50-50 joint venture owned by Westport Fuel Systems and UNO MINDA.

Rohan BRC Gas Equipment primarily manufactures and sells compressed natural gas (CNG) pressure reducers to automotive original equipment manufacturers and sells CNG conversion kits to the aftermarket under the “Rohan BRC” brand in India, the company said.

“Additional Westport Fuel Systems products will be consolidated into Minda Emer Technologies and, where possible, manufacturing for the India market will be localized in the joint venture,” the company said.

It said the joint venture will become Westport Fuel Systems' operational hub to serve the Indian market for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and the large three-wheel vehicle segment.

