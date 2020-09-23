 Skip to main content
Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-N; ACB-T) reported revenue of $72.1-million for its fourth quarter ended June 30, a 5-per-cent decrease from the prior quarter. The expectation was for revenue of $71.5-million.

Its net loss from continuing operations was $1.86-billion. The company said it recorded “a number of balance sheet adjustments” in the quarter in “to recognize market realities and position the company for future performance.” It recognized a non-cash write-down of goodwill and intangible assets of $1.6-billion, a $135.1-million inventory charge and an $86.5-million writedown on its production facilities.

Recently appointed chief executive officer Miguel Martin said the fourth quarter “demonstrated progress in rationalization of SG&A [selling, general and administrative expenses] and cash burn along with continued leadership in both Canadian and international medical. However, Aurora has slipped from its top position in Canadian consumer, a market that continues to support material growth and opportunity.”

Mr. Martin said his focus is to “re-position the Canadian consumer business immediately.”

In its outlook, the company said net revenue — which will just be from cannabis revenue after divestitures — is expected to be between $60-million and $64-million, compared to $67.5-million of cannabis-only revenue in the fourth quarter.

The company also said it expects to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2021.

**

WildBrain Ltd. (WILD-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue was $92.9-million versus $108.8-million in Q4 2019. Analysts were expecting revenue of $91.8-million.

Net income of $4-million or 2 cents per share compared to as a net loss of $62.8-million or 47 cents a year ago.

**

