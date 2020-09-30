Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Uni-Select Inc. (UNS-T) shares were up 5 per cent in early trading after the company provided a business update for July and August, noting “key industry metrics in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. are showing clear signs of recovery.”
It said claim counts are gradually recovering in the U.S., while traffic levels are getting closer to the 2019 level in Canada and transport use in the U.K. “has essentially returned to more normalized levels.”
The company also said it has reached more than 90 per cent of the targeted $28-million annualized cost savings as of Aug. 30.
“We will continue to diligently monitor the evolution of COVID-19 and its impact on our business, improve our operations and transition to automation to enhance organizational speed and position the corporation for growth post-COVID-19,” stated CEO Brent Windom.
Its third quarter results which will be released Nov. 13.
**
IBI Group Inc. (IBG-T) announced that it has been awarded a four-year Airport Ground Transportation Management System contract for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
It said the cloud-hosted solution will automate the dispatch of ground transportation and connect drivers to “ride opportunities” via a mobile application.
IBI Group said the technology is being implemented at JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark airports, “and includes a feature that will provide airport ground transportation operators with data related to the health of drivers and the cleanliness of their vehicles.”
**
Stingray Group Inc. (RAY.A-T; RAY.B-T) announced that its commercial services division, Stingray Business, has signed an agreement with California-based Space Factory Media to represent Stingray products and services for in-store music, digital experiences and AI-driven consumer insights for brands and businesses.
“Brands today expect more from media experiences, and this new partnership seeks to provide a deeper, cross-platform offering with meaningful connections to consumers,” the company stated.
The deal also includes an exclusive option for Stingray to acquire Space Factory Media at a pre-determined purchase price, it said.
**
GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP-Q; GPV-X) announced a formal dealership agreement with ABC Bus, Inc. that will cover the State of New York. The agreement provides for 100 vehicles to be purchased by ABC over the next 36 months including the purchase of two EV Stars within 30 days, the company stated.
