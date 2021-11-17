Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Exchange Income Corp. (EIF-T) announced a $100-million bought-deal offering.

The company said it has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters, co-led by National Bank Financial Inc. and CIBC Capital Markets, to issue $100-million in convertible unsecured subordinated debentures at a price of $1,000 each. The debentures will have an annual interest rate of 5.25 per cent, payable semi-annually in arrears on Jan. 15 and July 15 each year.

The company said it plans to use the net proceeds to pay down debt.

**

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (DLCG-X) reported record quarterly funded mortgage volumes of $22.6-billion for the third quarter, a 61-per-cent increase over the same period a year ago.

Revenue of $22.3-million was up 59 per cent versus a year ago and ahead of expectations of $14-million.

Net income was $1-million or 1 cent per share versus net income of $5-million or 5 cents per share a year ago. The company said the drop was due to finance expenses on preferred share liability and an increased net loss in the non-core business asset management segment. The corporation didn’t have discontinued operations during the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021, compared to income from discontinued operations for the same period a year earlier.

Adjusted income was $3.7-million or 7 cents per share versus $3.5-million or 3 cents a year ago.

**

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. (AI-T) announced a $30-million public offering of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures.

The 5 per cent convertible unsecured subordinated debentures are due Dec. 31, 2028 at a price of $1,000 per debenture, the company stated.

The company said the net proceeds will be to pay down its credit facility, which will then be available to be drawn as needed for general corporate purposes, “particularly funding future mortgage loan opportunities.”

