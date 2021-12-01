Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR-T) announced it’s doubling its quarterly dividend to a penny per share.

“While free funds flow is currently prioritized towards further debt reduction, we will continue to consider additional dividend increases and/or common share repurchases under our normal course issuer bid over the coming year,” CEO Jeff Tonken stated in a release.

**

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD-T) announced the renewal of automatic securities disposition plans (ASDPs) by each of CEO Jonathan Ferrari and president and chief operating officer Neil Cuggy.

“The ASDPs, originally put in place in December of 2020, allow for an orderly disposition of a small portion of each of Mr. Ferrari’s and Mr. Cuggy’s shares in Goodfood at prevailing market prices for personal financial planning purposes,” the company stated.

It said each executive intends to have up to 472,000 common shares sold under their renewed ASDP, representing about 4.85 per cent of each of Mr. Ferrari`s and Mr. Cuggy’s respective holdings of outstanding shares in Goodfood.

**

Cansortium Inc. (TIUM.U-C) reported revenue increased 9 per cent to $15.6-million in the third quarter compared to $14.3-million a year earlier. The cannabis company reported net income of $2.3-million versus a loss of $1.9-million a year ago.

The company also said it’s revising its 2021 outlook for revenue and now expects it to range between $63-million to $66-million. That compares to revenue guidance of between $70-million to $80-million announced during its second quarter.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.