Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX-T) has been awarded nearly $1.24-billion in damages over a botched deal to sell Canada’s largest movie theatre chain to UK-based Cineworld Group plc last year.

The Toronto-based cinema owner announced on Tuesday that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice had ruled that Cineworld “wrongfully repudiated” the $2.18-billion deal, which fell apart during the pandemic. Both companies had accused the other of acting in “bad faith” and of breaching the terms of the deal; Cineworld filed a $54.8-million counterclaim, which the court has denied.

“We are pleased that the Court found Cineplex acted properly throughout this difficult period in our history,” Cineplex chief executive officer Ellis Jacob wrote in a statement on Tuesday. The company declined to answer further questions about the decision.

Cineworld said in a statement that it intends to appeal the decision.

- Susan Krashinsky Robertson

**

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. (WTE-T) announced that it loaded 27.1 million tonnes for the 11 months ended Nov. 30, compared to 26.9 million tonnes for the same period in 2020. The company said throughput volumes for 2021 are anticipated to be 29 to 29.5 million tonnes at an average loading charge of approximately $11.60. “The recent B.C. floods had some negative impact on Canadian coal customers, which in turn had some impact on volumes at Westshore,” the company stated.

For 2022, “based on information currently available,” the company said volumes are projected to be approximately 27.5 million tonnes at an average loading charge of approximately $11.85.

**

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.