Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI.UN-T) announced a special non-cash distribution of 32.5 cents per trust unit, payable on Dec. 31 at the close of business on the same day.

“The non-cash special distribution is principally being made to distribute to unitholders a portion of the capital gain realized by the Trust from transactions completed in the 12-month period ended Dec. 31, 2021,” it stated.

The REIT also said it closed the sale of a 180-unit asset in Saskatoon for $25-million on Dec. 15.

**

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB.UN-T) announced the sale of a retail property in Brossard, Qué. for $4.45-million. It bought the property in October 2007 for $3.5-million.

**

Dye & Durham Limited (DND-T) announced a deal to acquire digital and data services company Link Administration Holdings Ltd. for $3.2-billion, or $5.50 (Australian) per common share, which it says is a 15-per-cent premium to the closing price of Link Group’s shares on the Australian Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

As part of the transaction, Dye & Durham will also indirectly acquire Link Group’s approximate 43-per-cent ownership stake in Pexa Group Limited in Australia.

“This is a transformational acquisition for Dye & Durham and represents a major step forward in our ‘Build to a Billion’ strategy to achieve $1-billion of adjusted EBITDA,” stated Matthew Proud, CEO of Dye & Durham.

**

