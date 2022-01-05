Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF-T) announced the final results of its buyback up to $200-million of its common shares for cash. The offer expired on Dec. 30.

The company said it has taken up and paid for nearly eight million common shares at a price of $25 each, representing about 10.4 of its public float.

**

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR-X) announced it has completed the acquisition of Brantford, Ont.-based Bert and Son’s Cartage Limited.

“This acquisition provides an exceptional opportunity for Titanium to further expand our platform to better serve our existing and new Canadian and U.S. cross-border customers in a high-growth market,” stated CEO Ted Daniel.

The company said it issued 400,000 common shares of Titanium valued at $3.75 each as partial consideration related to the deal.

**

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.