Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (NSR-T) announced a $40-million bought deal financing. It said it has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets to buy 4.4 million shares for $9.10 each.

The company said the net proceeds of the offering will be used to support its recently announced acquisitions of streams on the Greenstone Gold project and the Platreef palladium-rhodium-platinum-nickel-copper-gold project, and for general corporate purposes.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT-T) announced a fatality as a result of an accident at its Bolivar Mine in Mexico on Jan. 10.

“The injured party was evacuated to medical facilities in Cuauhtemoc where the injured party was later pronounced deceased following medical complications,” the company stated. There were no other injuries related to the accident.

The company said the “appropriate government and local authorities have been notified” and that an investigation into the accident has been initiated “to determine the cause and appropriate corrective action.”

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX-T) announced that its chief financial officer Anna Ladd-Kruger is temporarily on leave for health reasons.

“She is expected to return to regular duties in the near future,” the company stated, adding that other executive officers of the company will assume her duties until further notice.

