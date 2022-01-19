Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (CMMC-T) announced that it has entered into a series of zero-cost collar option contracts.

The company said the contracts cover 3.3 million pounds of copper per month through 2022, for a total of 39.6 million pounds of copper. The floor price of the monthly copper options has been set at US$4.00 per pound with an average ceiling price of US$4.91 per pound.

**

Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ.UN-T) announced that it has acquired interests in three new properties in Quebec and Ontario.

“These purchases demonstrate our commitment to build on our already robust development pipeline,” said Michael Zakuta, Plaza’s CEO.

**

HEXO Corp. (HEXO-T) provided an update on its previously announced strategic plan. The company said it has identified $30-million in savings from optimizing its production network and leveraging the capabilities of its recent acquisitions.

The cannabis company also said it has identified certain non-core assets which may be divested, which it will use to pay down debt. Hexo said it sold its 25-per-cent interest in the Belleville Complex Inc. to Olegna Holdings Inc. for approximately $10.1-million. Olegna is the owner of the other 75 per cent of the facility and Hexo said it will continue to lease the facility for processing, manufacturing and distribution with no changes to the existing lease arrangements.

**

Altius Minerals Corp. (ALS-T) expects to report 2021 annual attributable royalty revenue of $83.9-million, which the company said is 24-per-cent higher than the $67.5-million reported for 2020.

Fourth-quarter expected attributable royalty revenue of $23.5-million compares to $22-million reported for the fourth quarter of 2020. “These amounts establish new annual and quarterly records for the corporation,” it stated.

**

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. (FC-T) announced a $40-million bought-deal financing of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due March 31, 2029 at a price of $1,000 each. The net proceeds of the offering will be used for debt repayment and for general corporate purposes, the company stated.

**

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (CPLF-T) announced that its president Miranda Alldritt will be stepping down from her role for personal reasons, but will remain with the company through the first half of 2022.

**

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (VWE.U-T; VWE.WT.U-T) announced the acquisition of Meier’s Wine Cellars, Inc. of Ohio. The purchase was valued at approximately eight times Meier’s 2021 adjusted EBITDA, the company stated.

**

StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI-X) agreed to acquire two locations – one in Toronto and one in Winnipeg – from two vendor groups for a total of $46.1-million. The company said it will pay by issuing up to about $22-million of its common shares to certain of the vendors, with the rest being paid with funds on hand or debt of one of the stores being acquired.

**

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT-T) announced the departure of Kevin O’Meara as its CEO and director. Todd Lillibridge, the board chair, has been appointed interim CEO, and will serve until his replacement is named, the company said in a release.

**

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU-T) announced an $8-million bought-deal flow-through share public offering led by Cormark Securities Inc. The proceeds from the sale of will be used on exploration expenses on the Keno Hill project, the company stated.

**

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO-T) reported the death of two employees from two “separate and isolated incidents” at its operations. One incident occurred at its MCSA Mining Complex, and the second incident occurred at its NX Gold Mine. No other personnel were injured, the company stated. The company said it’s “actively assisting in the investigation of these tragic incidents.”

