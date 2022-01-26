Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN-T) says it has resolved “potential issues” related to the equipment the company supplied for the Fraser Grain Terminal project. The company said it worked with Fraser Grain Terminal Ltd., Parrish and Heimbecker Ltd. and FWS Western Ltd.

“Having completed extensive product revision and testing with the support and co-operation of FWS and FGT, AGI announces that the Fraser Grain Terminal is now fully operational as a state-of-the-art, industry-leading facility,” the company stated.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD-X) announced that it has sold 181,851 carats for $31.5-million in the first sale of the year, which resulted in an average value of $173 per carat. Adjusting for the mix of goods sold, the company said the result represents a run-of-mine price of $124 per carat.

The company also announced guidance for 2022 of 35 million to 40 million total tonnes mined (ore and waste) and 6.3 million to 6.7 million carats recovered, as well as production costs of $121 to $127 per tonne treated and $64 to $68 per carat recovered.

“With the strengthening in the rough diamond market that we saw throughout 2021, we expected the results of the first sale of the year to be favourable. These sales results put us on a solid footing as we head into a pivotal year,” stated CEO Mark Wall.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM-X) announced a US$6-million non-brokered private placement. The company said it plans to sell 3,539,823 common shares for US$1.695 to existing major beneficial shareholder Hosken Consolidated Investments Limited (HCI).

The company said it intends to use the net proceeds to repay in full the remaining US$3-million principal balance of a senior secured facility with Sprott Private Resource Lending II (Collector), LP and other lenders and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

“We appreciate the support of our major shareholder HCI, allowing the company to make a final repayment of our debt,” stated CEO Frank Hallam, adding the company will be debt free for the first time since 2015 “and will be well-positioned to advance its objectives for the Waterberg Project in South Africa.”

EMX Royalty Corp. (EMX-X) announced an amendment to extend the term of the US$44-million credit facility with Sprott Private Resource Lending II (Collector), LP to Dec. 31, 2024. The company said the agreement includes payment of an amount equal to 1.5 per cent of the outstanding principal amount of the Sprott Credit Facility, which shall be added to the principal amount of the Sprott Credit Facility; among other conditions.

